Super markets pledge to contain price hikes on 50 products, minister says

Super markets operating in Greece on Wednesday pledged to present by the end of the month a “basket” of 50 different products necessary for a household’s living for which they will seek to limit any price increases.

This pledge was made during a meeting between Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis with representatives of super markets and retailers.

Speaking to reporters, after the meeting, Georgiadis said participants agreed on this move and added that next week he will meet with representatives from the food industry to seek a similar agreement.

He noted that the meeting did not discuss a “freeze” on prices as this “is not in their hands.” He also stressed that the decision was not a “gentlemen’s agreement” since each company will pursue its own policy on prices.

“We do not breach rules of fair competition. It is something that we would never do,” he said.

[AMNA]