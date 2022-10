Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is in Washington for the International Monetary Fund summit, and on Wednesday he will take part in a closed-door discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other European Union officials to discuss fiscal challenges during the current period of high inflation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy