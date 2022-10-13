Linkup of registers with PoS delayed by five months

The full interconnection of 536,000 cash registers with card terminals (PoS) will take place with a delay of five months. This will happen as cash register upgrade vouchers will be given to businesses by the end of March.

The tax administration reported that the measure will be implemented for existing businesses at the end of May or beginning of June. It added that the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is in constant communication with the Information Society so the funding goes faster to the beneficiaries for the smooth implementation of the measure to begin.

Consequently, as of June 2023, another window of tax evasion will be closing, as card payments will have their receipts issued automatically.

On Wednesday Association of Cash Register Importers and Manufacturers President Dimitris Katradis and Vice President Grigoris Giannoukos assured that it is impossible for the registers to be hacked or for the tax memory data to be altered.

In addition, Katradis and Giannoukos stated that the original timetable had provided for this interconnection to start from January 1, 2023. However, because the time was not sufficient to technically complete the systems’ adaptation procedures by the end of 2022, a new schedule was formulated by AADE.