Alpha Bank draws 400 million euro from preferred bond

Alpha Bank said on Friday that it drew 400 million euros from a new senior preferred bond.

The three-year paper – with the option of recalling it after two years – is in the context of the Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL) program which began in 2020.

Alpha Bank had already issued two such bonds in the last three years, significantly improving its presence in international capital markets.

The new bond was the second to be issued by a Greek bank in 2022, a year of significant challenges for debt markets worldwide. Morgan Stanley ran the book for Alpha.

