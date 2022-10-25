ECONOMY ENERGY

Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization

Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization

Cyprus’ gas fields can be a significant part of the solution to the energy crisis in Europe, said Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto after meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

“We need more gas to be delivered to Europe on more delivery routes. That’s why, instead of sanctions and instead of price caps, we want new sources to be involved in the European gas market, and new delivery routes to be built, namely new pipelines and new LNG ports,” Szijjarto told reporters in Nicosia.

“And here, Cyprus, I think, can offer a big chance and a big opportunity for Europe. The big gas fields which have been found here in the zone of Cyprus can be a significant part of the solution for the energy crisis in Europe,” the Hungarian minister added.

Hungary does not agree an EU price cap should be placed on imported gas, arguing it would end Russian deliveries, which it relies on heavily.

“All those measures on behalf of Brussels or the member-states which decrease the volume of gas on the European market will have the impact of further increased prices,” warned Szijjarto.

Cyprus Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus to export energy from renewables
ENERGY

Cyprus to export energy from renewables

Cyprus wants EU exemption from energy cutback
ECONOMY

Cyprus wants EU exemption from energy cutback

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation
FINANCE

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation

Cyprus and Israel close to agreement
ENERGY DIPLOMACY

Cyprus and Israel close to agreement

2.5 tcf deposit discovered by Eni-Total consortium in Block 6
CYPRUS

2.5 tcf deposit discovered by Eni-Total consortium in Block 6

Cyprus and Israel at odds over gas field
HYDROCARBONS

Cyprus and Israel at odds over gas field