Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization

Cyprus’ gas fields can be a significant part of the solution to the energy crisis in Europe, said Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto after meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

“We need more gas to be delivered to Europe on more delivery routes. That’s why, instead of sanctions and instead of price caps, we want new sources to be involved in the European gas market, and new delivery routes to be built, namely new pipelines and new LNG ports,” Szijjarto told reporters in Nicosia.

“And here, Cyprus, I think, can offer a big chance and a big opportunity for Europe. The big gas fields which have been found here in the zone of Cyprus can be a significant part of the solution for the energy crisis in Europe,” the Hungarian minister added.

Hungary does not agree an EU price cap should be placed on imported gas, arguing it would end Russian deliveries, which it relies on heavily.

“All those measures on behalf of Brussels or the member-states which decrease the volume of gas on the European market will have the impact of further increased prices,” warned Szijjarto.