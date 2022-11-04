ECONOMY

Purchasing power of lower incomes takes a big hit

Purchasing power of lower incomes takes a big hit
[Shutterstock]

A study by the Labor Institute of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (INE GSEE) has confirmed that the collapse of the purchasing power of households, especially those living close to the poverty line, was caused by the rising course of inflation, which is now the most important source of instability in the Greek economy.

INE GSEE’s Economic Developments Bulletin documents the dramatic decrease in incomes, the decrease in purchasing power, mainly of the poorest households, and the increase in social inequalities.

According to the data processed by the scientific partners of GSEE, from April 2022 onward, the loss of purchasing power of those on the minimum wage in Greece is estimated at around 19%.

Especially for households with a monthly income lower than 750 euros, the loss is put at 40%.

Also, the report stated that for households with an average income of €1,100 per month, the loss is between 9% and 14%.

In the highest income brackets the loss of purchasing power is lower than 11% and decreases as the income level increases.

Economy Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ECB’s top brass keep focus on fighting inflation
ECONOMY

ECB’s top brass keep focus on fighting inflation

Yearly inflation in Turkey rises to new 24-year high of 85%
ECONOMY

Yearly inflation in Turkey rises to new 24-year high of 85%

Cypriot inflation seen dropping in October
ECONOMY

Cypriot inflation seen dropping in October

‘Household basket’ launched
RETAIL MARKET

‘Household basket’ launched

Staikouras: Inflation response required at a European level
ECONOMY

Staikouras: Inflation response required at a European level

Inflation drops to below 10% in October
ECONOMY

Inflation drops to below 10% in October