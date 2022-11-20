NPL conference being held in Athens on Tuesday

The Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) will host on Tuesday the ninth edition of the NPL Management South Europe Summit.

The conference will provide an overview on the South European distressed debt and NPL investment value chain, including investors and other service providers to banks, fund managers, real estate firms and other stakeholders.

Attendees will hear about market activity and investment prospects for debt instruments in this space, as well as opportunities for investors.

For more information go to ddc.debt-business.com.