ECONOMY

Linde starts green hydrogen production in Greece

Linde starts green hydrogen production in Greece
[Reuters]

Linde, the world’s largest industrial gases company, said on Tuesday it has started producing green hydrogen at its facilities in Greece.

Green hydrogen is made from water by electrolysis using renewable wind and solar power.

The US-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, said it was the first green hydrogen production in Greece.

“Linde is taking an important first step towards establishing the green hydrogen economy in Greece, allowing us to advance our sustainability agenda across the country,” said Oana Reiber, General Manager of Linde Hellas.

Hydrogen is key in Europe’s energy transition to a sustainable environment and net zero emissions by 2050. [Reuters]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Power subsidy model is pricy
ENERGY

Power subsidy model is pricy

Only 3 in 10 state entities turn off lights
ECONOMY

Only 3 in 10 state entities turn off lights

Turkey in talks with some countries to import then export energy
ECONOMY

Turkey in talks with some countries to import then export energy

Rule on return of excess profits of power suppliers is approved
ECONOMY

Rule on return of excess profits of power suppliers is approved

Greece is a RES installation leader
ECONOMY

Greece is a RES installation leader

Government hopes gas reserves will last 10 years
ECONOMY

Government hopes gas reserves will last 10 years