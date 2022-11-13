ECONOMY

Greece is a RES installation leader

The rate at which installations to make use of renewable energy sources (RES) are being set up in Greece is currently perhaps the highest on the planet, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said Thursday at the Fortune Greece CEO Initiative Forum 2022.

“In 2019, it was 300-400 megawatts per year and this year it has risen to 1,700-2,000 MW. We should not cancel out what has been done by investors and the state through the simplification of licensing. In three years, 60% of electricity will come from RES and in 2030 it will reach 80%, while protecting the environment and ensuring low, predictable prices, energy self-sufficiency and independence,” Skrekas said. 

 

Energy

