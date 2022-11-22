ECONOMY

ENEL energy group unveils strategic plan for Greece

ENEL’s wind plant in Kafireas, Evia. [ENEL Green Power]

Italian multinational ΕΝΕL group plans to speed up its investment plan in Greece, leaving the door open to a possible expansion of its activities to other sectors by 2025, it said on Tuesday.

Presenting its strategic plan for the period 2023-2025, the electricity and gas manufacturer and distributor said it planned to invest up to 37 billion euros to expand its renewable energy output to 75 GW, up from the 59 GW it currently produces.

ENEL CEO Francesco Starace said that under its “stewardship” model – developments in conjunction with partners – in Greece and Australia, it hopes to attract third-party investments of around 15 billion euros.

Business Energy

