ECONOMY

Skopje grants strategic status to Mytilineos project

The government of North Macedonia granted the status of strategic investment plan to a project by Greece-based Mytilineos to build a new combined electricity/thermal energy production unit, at its cabinet meeting on Monday.

A North Macedonia government statement said that “the investment is expected to reach 211 million euros, and according to the provisions consists of an electric energy unit (90-105 megawatts) and thermal energy one (135-150 MW).

The annual production of electric power is expected to reach an output of nearly 1,150 gigawatts of electricity and nearly 275 GW of thermal energy, which will be delivered to the corresponding energy systems” in Skopje.

The relevant public invitation was issued on January 31, 2022, the government said, while it noted that its decision on Monday expresses its intention to increase the domestic production of electric energy.

