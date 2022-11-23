Greek borrowing plan for 2023 at around 7 bln euros

The 2023 budget foresees limited borrowing from the markets for the Greek state.

The issue of green bonds, as well as those intended for the financing of sustainable development, will be attempted next year, however, depending on the conditions prevailing in the markets.

The loan strategy for 2023 is expected to be limited, in terms of the total amount of issues – i.e. at levels similar to those of 2022 (around 7 billion euros).

This choice is based both on the high cash reserves of the Greek state, combined with the increased disbursements to the state from the financing schemes that have already been decided at a European level to deal with the pandemic and the energy crisis, as well as the relatively limited financing needs for 2023.