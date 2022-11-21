Tourism about to register an all-time revenue record

Greek tourism is certain to post an all-time revenue record this year, as the Bank of Greece figures released on Monday showed that over the first nine months of 2022 tourism takings amounted to 15.6 billion euros or 96.9% of record year 2019.

With three months left to calculate, the sum is likely going to reach €18 billion, according to Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

BoG data also showed revenues rose 78.3% from the first nine months of 2021, while the number of arrivals posted growth of 103.9% from last year, which means they more than doubled now that virtually all pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted.