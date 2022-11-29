Mytilineos joins International Aluminum Institute

Mytilineos has become a member of the International Aluminum Institute (IAI), in which international global bauxite, alumina and aluminum companies participate, an announcement by the IAI stated on Monday.

According to the announcement, Mytilineos is one of the strongest international players in the field of metallurgy and one of the healthiest growing industries in Greece, being the largest vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and aluminum production unit in the European Union.

The general manager of Mytilineos metallurgy, Dimitris Stefanidis, underlined that the unit employs 1,200 people and has a turnover of 700 million euros, which represents 14.8% of the company’s turnover.

The International Aluminum Institute is the sole body representing the global primary aluminum industry. It was founded in 1972.