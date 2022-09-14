Titan launches CemAI Inc in the US

Athens-listed Titan Group announced on Monday it has launched CemAI Inc in the US (CemAI), a company that offers the international cement industry a pioneering next-generation service based on artificial intelligence for predictive plant maintenance.

The service uniquely combines the use of software, to which CemAI has exclusive rights in the cement industry, with the continuous monitoring and resolution of incidents by experts with extensive factory experience, and is applied to entire cement production lines around the world.

The new company leverages both Titan’s experience in cement production and its expertise in creating digital solutions.

The group has successfully developed, tested and implemented the CemAI predictive maintenance solution in many of the regions it operates internationally.

With the new service, CemAI customers will be able to maximize the operational efficiency and reliability of their plants, while making their processes more efficient and cost-effective.