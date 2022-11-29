ECONOMY TRANSPORT

New cameras to cover bus lanes in Athens

New cameras to cover bus lanes in Athens
[Intime]

The Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) has called a tender for the procurement of cameras to cover some of the capital’s bus lanes that are constantly violated by unauthorized vehicles.

This tender was proclaimed for the second time in late October, after it proved fruitless the first time in 2021, with the deadline for the submission of bids being December 21.

These cameras will cover lanes adding up to some 50 kilometers in the city center, such as those near Syntagma and Omonia Square, as well as those further out such as Lenorman Street, Mesogion Avenue and Dimokratias Avenue. Cameras will also cover Piraeus bus lanes.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rail projects getting on track
ECONOMY

Rail projects getting on track

Ryanair’s new schedule from Cyprus
AIR TRAVEL

Ryanair’s new schedule from Cyprus

Suburban railway expansion east of capital to start in 2024
ECONOMY

Suburban railway expansion east of capital to start in 2024

Emirates to hold recruitment day in Athens
ECONOMY

Emirates to hold recruitment day in Athens

Cypriot airline offering direct flights between Israel and Qatar
ECONOMY

Cypriot airline offering direct flights between Israel and Qatar

Athens Airport had more flights last month than in October 2019
TRANSPORT

Athens Airport had more flights last month than in October 2019