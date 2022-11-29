New cameras to cover bus lanes in Athens

The Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) has called a tender for the procurement of cameras to cover some of the capital’s bus lanes that are constantly violated by unauthorized vehicles.

This tender was proclaimed for the second time in late October, after it proved fruitless the first time in 2021, with the deadline for the submission of bids being December 21.

These cameras will cover lanes adding up to some 50 kilometers in the city center, such as those near Syntagma and Omonia Square, as well as those further out such as Lenorman Street, Mesogion Avenue and Dimokratias Avenue. Cameras will also cover Piraeus bus lanes.