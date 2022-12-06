Six new employment programs launched for 68,000 jobs

A total of 68,000 new jobs will be created by six new employment programs, three of which will launch this week and the other three in 2023, the Labor & Social Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The first three programs will be run by the Public Employment Service (DYPA) and will start accepting applications by businesses and individuals on Wednesday, it said.

Although all jobs are addressed to the unemployed, the first three programs specifically concern long-term unemployed, young people (aged between 18-30 years), women and people with special needs, as well as jobless people in areas of high unemployment.

These programs are funded with 490 million euros from the EU’s Recovery & Resilience Fund.