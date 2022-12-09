ECONOMY

Greece among EU states to have slashed VAT gap

Greece among EU states to have slashed VAT gap

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras expressed his satisfaction on Thursday over Greece’s being among four countries that registered the most significant value-added tax gap decreases in 2020, according to an annual European Commission report.

The VAT gap is the estimated difference between the expected revenues of EU member-states and the revenues actually collected.

According to the Commission’s most recent “VAT gap in the EU report,” the most significant VAT gap decreases occurred in four countries: Hungary (4.7 percentage points), Germany (4.2 pp), the Netherlands (4.1 pp) and Greece (3.7 pp).

In a statement, Staikouras said that “Greece achieved one of the greatest reductions in its VAT gap in the EU – despite the appearance of the pandemic and its effect on the economic cycle, which also affects VAT – significantly reducing its loss of revenue, mostly due to to tax evasion. [It’s] a tendency that is expected to continue at greater rates in 2021,” expected to reach 5.7 percentage points, mostly because of greater compliance.

The report also mentions that EU members had lost an estimated 93 billion euros in VAT revenues in 2020, a VAT gap that was very high yet had dropped by approximately €31 billion compared to 2019 figures.

 

Taxation EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits
ECONOMY

EU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits

Europe’s much-debated plan to cap gas prices
EXPLAINER

Europe’s much-debated plan to cap gas prices

Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on debt
ECONOMY

Greek FinMin welcomes Eurogroup decision on debt

Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest
ECONOMY

Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest

Staikouras in Brussels for Eurogroup, Ecofin meetings
ECONOMY

Staikouras in Brussels for Eurogroup, Ecofin meetings

EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap
ECONOMY

EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap