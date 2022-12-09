Cyprus risks power outage next week

The specter of power outages in December will return to Cyprus next week due to a disagreement between the management of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus and its employees.

Contradictory though it may sound, the possibility of disrupting the smooth flow of electricity to consumers next Wednesday has not been ruled out by workers and the EAC management. Labor union chief Kyriakos Tafounas admitted that due to the announced strike measures, “there may be an issue of electricity sufficiency.”

The issues that are expected to arise are thought to be related to the security personnel’s reduced work schedule, which will likely have a negative impact on power generation to the point where it cannot keep up with demand.

The EAC also indicates the possibility of a disruption in the flow of electricity to consumers. According to the semi-state corporation, problems with supply as well as production will arise if the power plants of Dhekelia are shut down in such a situation.

“The strike is due to workers’ shared realization that EAC has been choked off recently while being excluded from renewable energy sources,” stated Tafounas.