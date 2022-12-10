Eurobank expanding in Bulgaria

Eurobank is expanding further into the Bulgarian market following the agreement with BNP Paribas Personal Finance for the acquisition of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bulgaria, a company active in consumer credit.

The acquisition will take place through the subsidiary of the Eurobank Group in Bulgaria, Postbank, which is the third largest bank in the neighboring country’s market.

This is the third acquisition carried out by the Eurobank group abroad in the last two years.

It was preceded in 2021 by the acquisition of Direktna Banka in Serbia and the agreement for the acquisition of a total – up to now – 26% stake in the Hellenic Bank of Cyprus, moves that have strengthened the group’s presence in markets outside of Greece.

The assets of the group’s activity in Bulgaria reach 7.7 billion euros and its profits come to €24 million, while the assets of the activity in Serbia amount to €2.5 billion and the profitability €3.5 million.

Accordingly, activity in Cyprus amounts to €8.8 billion in terms of assets, and profitability to €22.8 million.