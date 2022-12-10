ECONOMY BUSINESS

Eurobank expanding in Bulgaria

Eurobank expanding in Bulgaria

Eurobank is expanding further into the Bulgarian market following the agreement with BNP Paribas Personal Finance for the acquisition of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Bulgaria, a company active in consumer credit.

The acquisition will take place through the subsidiary of the Eurobank Group in Bulgaria, Postbank, which is the third largest bank in the neighboring country’s market.

This is the third acquisition carried out by the Eurobank group abroad in the last two years.

It was preceded in 2021 by the acquisition of Direktna Banka in Serbia and the agreement for the acquisition of a total – up to now – 26% stake in the Hellenic Bank of Cyprus, moves that have strengthened the group’s presence in markets outside of Greece.

The assets of the group’s activity in Bulgaria reach 7.7 billion euros and its profits come to €24 million, while the assets of the activity in Serbia amount to €2.5 billion and the profitability €3.5 million.

Accordingly, activity in Cyprus amounts to €8.8 billion in terms of assets, and profitability to €22.8 million.

Banking Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Local banks investing in IT companies
BUSINESS

Local banks investing in IT companies

JPMorgan to expand in Athens with new office, payments team
ECONOMY

JPMorgan to expand in Athens with new office, payments team

Thrivest enters Pancreta Bank
BUSINESS

Thrivest enters Pancreta Bank

Nicosia may block bid for Bank of Cyprus
BANKING

Nicosia may block bid for Bank of Cyprus

Lone Star makes €700 mln offer for Bank of Cyprus
ECONOMY

Lone Star makes €700 mln offer for Bank of Cyprus

Banks ponder selling ATMs
BANKING

Banks ponder selling ATMs