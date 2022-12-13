ECONOMY

Staikouras in Paris for Greek-French forum

[Reuters/Costas Baltas]

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is going to Paris on Tuesday, where he will be a keynote speaker at the official opening of the Forum of the Greek-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry “Greece-France Cooperation 2.0: Investing in the Future.”

After his speech, on “The Challenges of the Greek Economy,” the minister will participate in a discussion with Greek Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis and French Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Olivier Becht.

