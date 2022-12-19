Regulation for 10% subsidy on food bills to be tabled in Parliament Tuesday

The subsidy program for household food expenses announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be tabled in Parliament Tuesday, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said Sunday.

The program, which is to be funded through future tax revenues of excess profits from refineries, provides a 10 percent rebate on part of a household’s monthly bill for food.

Oikonomou said that the measure applies to 8.5 million beneficiaries.

He also challenged main opposition SYRIZA to announce whether it will back the measure. [AMNA]