Farmers’ small loan fund on the way

A new fund to finance very small, small and medium-sized enterprises in the agricultural and manufacturing sector will be established in early January, the minister of development and investments, Adonis Georgiadis, announced on Thursday.

Funded by the EU-backed Rural Development Program (RDP) 2014-2020 to the tune of 21.5 million euros, the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Small Loan Fund is expected to distribute 40 million euros to more than 2,500 agricultural and manufacturing companies.

The loans will range from 3,000 to 25,000 euros for agricultural holdings and manufacturing companies, which will not have to put up collateral. [AMNA]