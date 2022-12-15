ECONOMY

Farmers’ small loan fund on the way

Farmers’ small loan fund on the way

A new fund to finance very small, small and medium-sized enterprises in the agricultural and manufacturing sector will be established in early January, the minister of development and investments, Adonis Georgiadis, announced on Thursday.

Funded by the EU-backed Rural Development Program (RDP) 2014-2020 to the tune of 21.5 million euros, the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Small Loan Fund is expected to distribute 40 million euros to more than 2,500 agricultural and manufacturing companies.

The loans will range from 3,000 to 25,000 euros for agricultural holdings and manufacturing companies, which will not have to put up collateral. [AMNA]

Agriculture Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Additional support for primary sector
ECONOMY

Additional support for primary sector

Cyprus eyes support for agriculture
FINANCE

Cyprus eyes support for agriculture

Brussels approves €31.5 mln in farming support for Greece
ECONOMY

Brussels approves €31.5 mln in farming support for Greece

Brussels approves €31.5 mln in farming support for Greece
ECONOMY

Brussels approves €31.5 mln in farming support for Greece

Cyprus takes no chances after cases of bird flu
NEWS

Cyprus takes no chances after cases of bird flu

Kozani’s ‘red gold’ crops threatened by climate change
ECONOMY

Kozani’s ‘red gold’ crops threatened by climate change