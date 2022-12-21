Advent Tech teams up with Vantage Towers Greece on fuel cells

Nasdaq-listed Advent Technologies Holdings, a leader in fuel cell and hydrogen technology, on Tuesday announced the launch of a pilot project with Vantage Towers Greece to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the replacement of diesel generators with fuel cells.

Vantage Towers Greece is the only independent passive infrastructure company in Greece, operating in more than 5,250 locations for cellphone networks Vodafone Greece and Wind Hellas.

By replacing diesel generators with fuel cells in non-permanent installations that are not connected to the electricity grid, it becomes possible to supply them with electricity that is even more environmentally friendly.

As part of the pilot project, Vantage Towers Greece, a subsidiary of Vantage Towers Group, one of Europe’s leading passive infrastructure companies, will explore the applicability of Advent’s biomethanol fuel cell systems as backup and primary energy sources for its base stations.

This new partnership is fully aligned with Vantage Towers’ overall strategy, which aims to promote sustainable digitization in Europe by reducing carbon emissions across its network using clean energy solutions.

After the successful completion of the pilot project in Greece, Advent and Vantage Towers will consider wider collaborations, they stated.