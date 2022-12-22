ECONOMY

Bulgaria signs nuclear fuel deal with Westinghouse

Bulgaria signs nuclear fuel deal with Westinghouse

Bulgaria’s state-owned nuclear power plant Kozloduy on Thursday signed a deal with Westinghouse Electric Sweden to supply it with nuclear fuel for its 1,000-megawatt (MW) Russian-built Unit 5, a first step to diversify away from Russian supplies.

The country currently relies on Russian nuclear fuel for both units at the 2,000MW Kozloduy plant, but is seeking to boost energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The plant produces about 35% of the country’s electricity and currently uses nuclear fuel supplied by Russian firm Rosatom.

Kozloduy is also aiming to sign a deal with France’s Framatome, a unit of EDF, for its other reactor, Unit 6.

“We have finally made a step towards diversifying the nuclear fuel for our plant. This way we are ensuring our energy security,” said Kozloduy CEO Georgi Kirkov.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said that at present nuclear fuel shipments from Russia were unclear, so the new 10-year contract with Westinghouse helped secure the plant’s operation.

The new fuel will be used from mid-2024, he said, while current fuel stores can be used until then.

Last month, parliament urged Bulgaria’s caretaker government to secure alternative nuclear fuel supplies for the plant by April 2024 to and mitigate risks for the country’s energy security.

Bulgaria’s Nuclear Regulatory Agency must still license Westinghouse’s fuel for use in the country. [Reuters]

Bulgaria Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bulgaria to double reserve capacity at new Greek LNG terminal
NEWS

Bulgaria to double reserve capacity at new Greek LNG terminal

Bulgaria says talks to resume, Russian gas supplies are ‘inevitable’
NEWS

Bulgaria says talks to resume, Russian gas supplies are ‘inevitable’

New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
ECONOMY

New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut

Sofia seeking nuclear deal with Athens
NEWS

Sofia seeking nuclear deal with Athens

PM inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina
NEWS

PM inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina

EU urges Bulgaria to probe shooting of refugee at border
NEWS

EU urges Bulgaria to probe shooting of refugee at border