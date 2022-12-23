Greece sets borrowing bar lower for 2023

Greece plans to tap debt markets with medium- and long-term issues to raise 7 billion euros next year, its Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said on Thursday.

Outlining its 2023 funding strategy, PDMA said Greece might also issue its first green bond next year, a move that was initially earmarked for this year.

“The proceeds from the green bond will be on top of the €7 billion,” a Finance Ministry official told Reuters.

The agency’s funding strategy confirmed a Reuters report in November that Greece planned to raise up to €8 billion from bond markets in 2023, less than this year.

This year, Greece issued a 10- and a five-year bond and reopened several others maturities, raising a total of about €8.3 billion. [Reuters]