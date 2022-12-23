ECONOMY

RCB’s banking license withdrawn

RCB’s banking license withdrawn

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it has withdrawn Cypriot lender RCB’s banking license, months after the central bank restricted parts of its business.

In March, RCB Bank struck a deal with Hellenic Bank for the sale of a performing loan portfolio valued at up to 556 million euros.

The ECB permitted that deal but restricted the rest of the bank’s business.

In a statement on Thursday, the ECB said the decision follows the completion of RCB’s voluntary phasing out of its banking operations. [Reuters]

Cyprus Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gatzke returns to CEO duties at Hellenic
ECONOMY

Gatzke returns to CEO duties at Hellenic

Gatzke is in the clear at Hellenic Bank
CYPRUS

Gatzke is in the clear at Hellenic Bank

Eurobank expands its holding in Hellenic
BANKING

Eurobank expands its holding in Hellenic

Corporate loan demand falls in Cyprus in Q3
BANKING

Corporate loan demand falls in Cyprus in Q3

BoC Chairman Takis Arapoglou bulk-buys shares in lender
ECONOMY

BoC Chairman Takis Arapoglou bulk-buys shares in lender

Bank of Cyprus profits offset by exit plan
BANKING

Bank of Cyprus profits offset by exit plan