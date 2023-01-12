ECONOMY

Gas consumption drops in Greece in December

Gas consumption drops in Greece in December

Natural gas consumption decreased in December in Greece, falling to 5.05 terawatt-hours, or the second lowest level for the corresponding month in the last six years, after December 2019.

At the same time, consumption for the entire year reached 56.5 TWh, reduced by 19.2% compared to 2021.

Furthermore, according to Green Tank data, LNG imports via Revithoussa increased by 54% compared to 2021, while in December they ranked first in total gas imports, with a 72% share.

In the first five months of reduced gas consumption in the EU (August-December) Greece was at -18.2% compared to the five-year average, thus exceeding the European target of -15%.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Demands of energy-intensive industries
ECONOMY

Demands of energy-intensive industries

Old wind turbines need replacement
ECONOMY

Old wind turbines need replacement

Drilling for gas in Crete to start earlier
ECONOMY

Drilling for gas in Crete to start earlier

Energy ministry taps into geothermal energy
ECONOMY

Energy ministry taps into geothermal energy

Coal-fired power misses target
ECONOMY

Coal-fired power misses target

Greeks cut down on energy consumption
ENERGY

Greeks cut down on energy consumption