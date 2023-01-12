Gas consumption drops in Greece in December

Natural gas consumption decreased in December in Greece, falling to 5.05 terawatt-hours, or the second lowest level for the corresponding month in the last six years, after December 2019.

At the same time, consumption for the entire year reached 56.5 TWh, reduced by 19.2% compared to 2021.

Furthermore, according to Green Tank data, LNG imports via Revithoussa increased by 54% compared to 2021, while in December they ranked first in total gas imports, with a 72% share.

In the first five months of reduced gas consumption in the EU (August-December) Greece was at -18.2% compared to the five-year average, thus exceeding the European target of -15%.