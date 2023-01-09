ECONOMY

Old wind turbines need replacement

Old wind turbines need replacement
[Thodoris Nikolaou]

The first generation of wind turbines, installed starting in the mid-1990s, is rapidly reaching the end of its lifetime and some are overdue for a replacement. It is estimated that about 775 wind turbines will have to be replaced by 2030.

PPC Renewables, a subsidiary of state-controlled Public Power Corporation, is the only company that has been systematically taking down and replacing its wind turbines: from 2018 and 2021, it uninstalled 101 and replaced them with 23 more powerful ones.

But private firms have largely not followed: some installations are lying abandoned, with fragments of blades lying about and polluting the ground with microplastics, such as on the island of Evia.

old-wind-turbines-need-replacement0

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drilling for gas in Crete to start earlier
ECONOMY

Drilling for gas in Crete to start earlier

Energy ministry taps into geothermal energy
ECONOMY

Energy ministry taps into geothermal energy

Coal-fired power misses target
ECONOMY

Coal-fired power misses target

Greeks cut down on energy consumption
ENERGY

Greeks cut down on energy consumption

Power rates last month among the lowest in Europe
ECONOMY

Power rates last month among the lowest in Europe

Key meeting next week for Electricity Authority of Cyprus
ECONOMY

Key meeting next week for Electricity Authority of Cyprus