Cypriots fret over living costs

The rising cost of living, the threat of poverty and social exclusion, and the migration issue are Cypriots’ greatest concerns, according to the European Parliament’s Autumn 2022 Eurobarometer Survey released on Thursday.

According to the findings, the rising cost of living is currently the most pressing concern for 93% of Europeans, while poverty and social exclusion follow (82%). Both the potential spread of the war in Ukraine to other countries and the climate change emergency remain leading worries for 81% of EU citizens.

As regards Cyprus, 99% of respondents said that their most pressing worry was the rising cost of living, followed by the threat of poverty and social exclusion (94%).

For Cypriots, the migration issue is also a concern, with 93% saying they were concerned about it, compared with 70% of the European Union average.

The third most common concern in Cyprus is climate change, with 89%.

A press release by the European Parliament noted that “citizens expect the European Union to continue working on solutions to mitigate the compounding effects of the consecutive crises that have hit the continent.”