More seats to Cyprus in the coming months

This week’s announcements by Ryanair and Wizz Air to increase the fleets at Cypriot airports and add new routes clearly pleased Hermes Airports and the tourism industry in general, as they will lead to increased arrivals. Ryanair, in particular, is increasing seat availability in Cyprus by 15% for the summer of 2023, while Wizz Air will offer an additional 800,000 passenger seats from Larnaca.

The airline incentive plan for the period 2023-2027 (passed by the government at end-October, with co-financing of 165.6 million euros) appears to have played a decisive role in this development. According to Hermes Airports, after Ryanair and Wizz Air, there will be a response from other airlines too, though it is not expected that any more carriers will open hubs in Cyprus by 2023.

The drawing up of airline flight schedules to and from Cypriot airports is expected next. However, data for the winter season indicate that available passenger seats will be increased.

According to Hermes Airports, there will be 3.4 million passenger seats (inbound and outbound) from November 2022 to March 2023. When compared to the corresponding period 2019-2020, that comes to an increase of 12%.