East Macedonia & Thrace development blueprint

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the government’s Eastern Macedonia & Thrace 2030 Development Program in the northern Greek city of Komotini on Friday, the premier’s second stop on his day tour of the region after Xanthi.

The prime minister said that the plan includes more than 360 projects, with a budget of 6.8 billion euros, and that the financing of these projects has been secured.

Concerning the port of Alexandroupoli, the premier noted that the decision not to privatize it was entirely his own, and that the reasoning behind it rests on geopolitical as well as economic factors.

Elaborating, Mitsotakis said he firmly believes “that the port of Alexandroupoli is of great significance, and as such it should not leave the hands of the Greek state at this extremely important geopolitical juncture.”

He added that “this does not mean, however, that significant resources will not be invested in the port of Alexandroupoli.”

Another key potential for the region is tourism, he said, as at least 50 million visitors can travel there by road.

The four key aspects of the Eastern Macedonia & Thrace 2030 Development Program are the construction of modern networks and infrastructures, the modernization of agricultural production in the context of the green transition, the promotion and strengthening of innovative investments in the region, and the upgrading of people’s quality of life.