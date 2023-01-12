ECONOMY FINANCE

EIB to assist with energy upgrades to public buildings

The Development Ministry and the European Investment Bank on Thursday signed a new ELENA contract for technical assistance to improve energy efficiency in public buildings and other facilities such as schools, hospitals, sports venues and administrative buildings all over Greece.

The ELENA grant will support the ministry in preparing three schemes worth 79 million euros, targeting energy efficiency retrofits in 18 public buildings, the installation of photovoltaic panels on them, which will produce over 7 gigawatts of electricity annually, and energy efficiency measures at over 40,000 street-lighting points in regional and municipal street-lighting networks. 

