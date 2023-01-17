Ministers start 3-day Gulf trip

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kostas Fragogiannis arrived in Kuwait on Sunday, the first day of a three-day tour of Gulf states as part of a policy of upgrading Greece’s relations with them.

The two ministers will be in the region through Tuesday.

Fragogiannis had said in earlier statements that the two men would meet with high-level officials and representatives of investment funds, and discuss economic collaboration and bilateral trade and investments, with a focus on energy and renewable energy sources.

In Kuwait they will also discuss the possibility of direct flights between Athens and Kuwait, “an action which will contribute to boosting tourism and to facilitating every type of economic relations,” Fragogiannis had said.