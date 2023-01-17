Transatlantic Relations Seminar by IDIS
The Institute of International Relations (IDIS) and the US Embassy in Athens are holding the first Transatlantic Relations Seminar, which is titled “70 Years of Greece’s NATO Membership: European Security, NATO and the Transatlantic Bond,” on Wednesday at the IDIS Conference Room (3-5 Hill Street, Plaka), starting at 6 p.m.
The working languages will be Greek and English.
More Transatlantic Relations Seminars will follow in the months to come.
To find out more, or book a seat by Tuesday at the latest, go to www.idis.gr.