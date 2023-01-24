ECONOMY BUSINESS

Cypriot fund to buy local Starbucks

Cypriot fund to buy local Starbucks
PANAYIOTIS ROUGALAS

ECM Partners, a Cypriot-owned investment fund, is putting the finishing touches to a deal to acquire Starbucks in Greece and Cyprus.

According to reliable sources, the Cypriot fund is very close to closing the deal to acquire the Marinopoulos Group’s operations in Greece and Cyprus from the American chain. Marinopoulos Coffee Company is the sole owner of the network in Greece and Cyprus.

In 2017, Sklavenitis purchased the Marinopoulos and Carrefour hypermarkets. The company’s assets were transferred to Sklavenitis, which managed the supermarkets but not to Marinopoulos Coffee Company, which managed Starbucks in Greece and Cyprus. It should be noted that the Marinopoulos Group has been experiencing financial difficulties for the past five to 10 years.

ECM Partners recently acquired Pavlidis Marble, Greece’s largest marble company, which was founded in Drama in 1980.

Since 2020, ECM Partners has been a major shareholder in the Greek pharmaceutical company FAMAR. At the same time, ECM Partners is active in the hotel sector in Cyprus, with Londa Residences, a a luxury residential development in Limassol, in its portfolio.

Cyprus Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic
BUSINESS

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic

Funds boost investment in Cyprus banks
INVESTMENTS

Funds boost investment in Cyprus banks

Cypriot fund keeps Lukoil plant alive
BUSINESS

Cypriot fund keeps Lukoil plant alive

Cyprus to extend FTX EU license suspension
ECONOMY

Cyprus to extend FTX EU license suspension

Larnaca woos famous hotel companies
CYPRUS

Larnaca woos famous hotel companies

Binance to open office in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Binance to open office in Cyprus