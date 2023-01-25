ECONOMY

Online pharmacy sales up 13% in 2022

Online sales by Greek pharmacies grew by 13% in 2022 compared with the previous year, totaling 271 million euros, Convert Group said in an annual industry report.

It showed that online pharmacies offered an average 41% discount in 2022, a rate unchanged from 2021.

Hygiene products recorded the biggest percentage increase in online sales in 2021 (27%), followed by baby and children’s items (22%), food supplements and vitamins (10%) and beauty/personal care products (9%).

Beauty/personal care products accounted for 46% of online sales in 2022.

Among marketing channels, Google ads had the biggest impact, bringing 41% of orders, followed by price comparison machines (17%).

Mobile & tablet devices were leaders in making online purchases (66%), followed by desktops & laptops (34%).

Monday remained the most popular day for online purchases.

