Named products in Household Basket

The Development Ministry is seeking a formula for the inclusion of more branded products in the Household Basket in an attempt to satisfy the food industry, which has formulated the relevant request, while rendering the Basket more attractive to the average consumer.

On Wednesday Minister Adonis Georgiadis did not rule out making it mandatory to include at least one branded product in each of the 51 categories of the Basket.

This is expected to be raised in the discussions he is about to hold with retailers and suppliers.

The Competition Commission is also examining the issue, without, however, having reached an opinion. 

