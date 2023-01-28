Bank deposits soar by over €5 bln in a month

Private sector deposits increased by 5.004 billion euros in December after a €591 million decrease in the previous month, with the annual growth rate rising to 4.8% from 4.5%, respectively, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

In December 2022, the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by €4.389 billion euros, compared with a negative net flow of €694 million in November 2022.

Deposits placed by the general government decreased by €614 million, compared with a €104 million decrease in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -1.9%, compared with -4.3% in the previous month.

Corporate deposits increased by €1.79 billion, compared with a decrease of €182 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 5.8% from 5.4% in the previous month.

In particular, deposits from NFCs increased by €2.62 billion, against an increase of €9 million in the previous month.

In December 2022, deposits placed by households and private nonprofit institutions increased by €3.214 billion, against a €409 million decrease in the previous month; the annual growth rate remained almost unchanged at 4.4% from 4.2% in the previous month.

The annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 9.1% in December 2022, compared with 5.9% in the previous month.