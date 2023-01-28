ECONOMY

Bank deposits soar by over €5 bln in a month

Bank deposits soar by over €5 bln in a month

Private sector deposits increased by 5.004 billion euros in December after a €591 million decrease in the previous month, with the annual growth rate rising to 4.8% from 4.5%, respectively, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. 

In December 2022, the monthly net flow of total deposits was positive by €4.389 billion euros, compared with a negative net flow of €694 million in November 2022.

Deposits placed by the general government decreased by €614 million, compared with a €104 million decrease in the previous month; the annual growth rate stood at -1.9%, compared with -4.3% in the previous month.

Corporate deposits increased by €1.79 billion, compared with a decrease of €182 million in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 5.8% from 5.4% in the previous month.

In particular, deposits from NFCs increased by €2.62 billion, against an increase of €9 million in the previous month.

In December 2022, deposits placed by households and private nonprofit institutions increased by €3.214 billion, against a €409 million decrease in the previous month; the annual growth rate remained almost unchanged at 4.4% from 4.2% in the previous month.

The annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 9.1% in December 2022, compared with 5.9% in the previous month.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Banks fret over phishing rule
BANKING

Banks fret over phishing rule

SSM head on the Greek banks
BANKING

SSM head on the Greek banks

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic
BUSINESS

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic

Cyprus central banker calls for vigilance
CYPRUS

Cyprus central banker calls for vigilance

Stournaras meets with SSM’s Enria to discuss Greek banks
ECONOMY

Stournaras meets with SSM’s Enria to discuss Greek banks

Cyprus banks have work to do
BANKING

Cyprus banks have work to do