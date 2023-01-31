ECONOMY

No need for another Fuel Pass thanks to drop in prices

Fuel prices are expected to stay low in the coming period while there are no plans for another Fuel Pass subsidy at present, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said in an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Monday.

“Half of the winter is gone and fuel consumption was lower than expected in all countries. All fuel depots in European countries are full and there is no blackmail from the markets,” he said.

On the possibility of a new Fuel Pass, the minister said that “there is no such issue at present. Fuel prices remain much lower at this time.”

He pointed out that heating oil was now priced lower than when it first went on sale in the autumn.

“At this moment, the general picture of the international market is not a picture of panic,” Georgiadis added, explaining that the mild winter in Europe had helped. 

Energy

