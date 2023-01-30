Nicosia set to push for more solar panels

The Cypriot government does not intend to stop the measure that encourages the installation of solar panels in homes, but to enhance it, Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pilides pointed out last Friday.

Pilides was commenting on a joint letter sent by the Transmission System Operator of Cyprus (TSOC) and the Distribution Director that the scheme should be terminated since the system cannot absorb more energy from renewable energy sources (RES).

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Pilides called on the two operators instead of sending letters that spread panic, to immediately consider the appropriate technical solutions and implement them as soon as possible.

As she says, the termination of the scheme at a time of energy crisis, when every consumer should be given the opportunity to install a solar system and reduce the costs of electricity, would be unacceptable.

She added that the government not only does not intend to stop the measure, which has been in place for 10 years and which was embraced by the citizens, but on the contrary will enhance it.

As the minister mentioned, the measure not only reduces the cost of electricity in homes, vulnerable households and businesses, but it also promotes the green transition, reduces dependency on fossil fuels and the purchase of emissions rights. It also contributes, she noted, to the achievement of Cyprus’ pledges resulting from the European Green Deal, the Fit for 55 legislative package and REPowerEU.

She added that the measure has created the conditions for a significant increase in solar panel penetration. “Today, more than 31,000 photovoltaics with the net-metering system are installed in homes with a total power of more than 140 megawatts, which exceeds 20% of the total installed RES power in our country,” Pilides said.

She also noted that with the ministry incentives from 2013 to 2022, the penetration of residential and commercial solar systems has increased by 1,700%. The applications that were submitted until the end of 2022 for the payment of the sponsorship have doubled, while applications from vulnerable households have almost tripled.

The minister also said that there are technical solutions, such as reallocating the capacity between residential and commercial projects.