ECONOMY

Eurobank pens agreement with EIF on SME support

Eurobank pens agreement with EIF on SME support

Eurobank is the first Greek bank to sign an agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF) for its participation in the new guaranteed program SME Competitiveness, with a total maximum budget of 250 million euros, under the InvestEU Fund.

The new program, which is already available through Eurobank from January 23, is aimed at SMEs so that they can cover their working capital needs and/or implement investment projects to improve their competitiveness.

Under the EIF’s guarantee, which covers part of the financing, all eligible companies can access liquidity with reduced collateral requirements.

Eurobank also offers further reduced interest rate margins on financing provided through the program, supporting Greek companies to the maximum possible extent, especially in the current period of rising interest rates in Europe.

EIF CEO Marjut Falkstedt stated: “We are delighted to build on the long-standing relationship with our Greek partners to help local SMEs overcome the financial constraints they are facing. Better access to finance is vital for Greek businesses and entrepreneurship in the country in general. This new €250 million agreement under the InvestEU program will give local businesses preferential access to the resources they need in order to implement investments in climate action, energy efficiency and renewable energy, to enhance their competitiveness and to support their digital transformation.”

Business Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Major property deal reached
BUSINESS

Major property deal reached

Alpha bond is more than five times oversubscribed
MARKETS

Alpha bond is more than five times oversubscribed

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic
BUSINESS

Wargaming to hold stake in Hellenic

Funds boost investment in Cyprus banks
INVESTMENTS

Funds boost investment in Cyprus banks

Eurobank expanding in Bulgaria
BUSINESS

Eurobank expanding in Bulgaria

Local banks investing in IT companies
BUSINESS

Local banks investing in IT companies