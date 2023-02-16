Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together

A memorandum of cooperation between the associations of Greek businesses in Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia was signed on Tuesday in Tirana, at the Greek Embassy in the Albanian capital.

The cooperation memorandum provides, among other things, for the better cooperation of the associations in question, the coordination of their actions, the exchange of information about business opportunities in the countries in which they operate and the organization and promotion of joint events related to investments.

Members of the three mentioned associations are, among others, the largest and most important companies of Greek interests active in Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia.

The amount of Greek investments in the three countries exceeds 3 billion dollars, making Greece one of the largest countries in terms of foreign investments there.