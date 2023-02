Nikos Christodoulides, the new president of the Republic of Cyprus, has appointed Makis Keravnos as the island’s new finance minister.

The experienced banker served under the previous Democratic Party-led administration of Tassos Papadopoulos from March 2003 to May 2004 as labor minister, and then was appointed finance minister from May 2004 to August 2005.

Keravnos is a University of Athens graduate.