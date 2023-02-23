Cyprus increases non-EU staff

Cyprus’ Council of Ministers on Wednesday adopted an updated policy that allows businesses to employ more staff from third countries.

Minister of Labor and Social Insurance Kyriacos Koushos presented the new policy for the employment of foreigners that the cabinet approved. The updated policy increases the percentage of foreign workers that a company is allowed to employ to 50% from 30% if it cannot find local or European Union staff and provided that it has in place a collective agreement.

In statements after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Koushos said that some distortions and weaknesses have been identified during the years when the strategy for the employment of foreign workforce was implemented. He added that, therefore, it was deemed necessary to update this strategy with the aim of ensuring a foreign workforce for the businesses.

Up to now, businesses could employ third-country nationals for up to 30% of their workforce. This percentage remains but when a company applies a sectoral or business collective agreement it will be able to employ up to 50% third-country nationals provided that it cannot find a local or EU employee.