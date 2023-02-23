ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Cyprus increases non-EU staff

Cyprus increases non-EU staff

Cyprus’ Council of Ministers on Wednesday adopted an updated policy that allows businesses to employ more staff from third countries.

Minister of Labor and Social Insurance Kyriacos Koushos presented the new policy for the employment of foreigners that the cabinet approved. The updated policy increases the percentage of foreign workers that a company is allowed to employ to 50% from 30% if it cannot find local or European Union staff and provided that it has in place a collective agreement.

In statements after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Koushos said that some distortions and weaknesses have been identified during the years when the strategy for the employment of foreign workforce was implemented. He added that, therefore, it was deemed necessary to update this strategy with the aim of ensuring a foreign workforce for the businesses.

Up to now, businesses could employ third-country nationals for up to 30% of their workforce. This percentage remains but when a company applies a sectoral or business collective agreement it will be able to employ up to 50% third-country nationals provided that it cannot find a local or EU employee.

Cyprus Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022
EMPLOYMENT

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022

Minimum wage starts in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Minimum wage starts in Cyprus

Cyprus sees its workers earn more
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees its workers earn more

Cypriot firms embrace telework
EMPLOYMENT

Cypriot firms embrace telework

Young jobless rise in Cyprus
UNEMPLOYMENT

Young jobless rise in Cyprus

Cyprus opens its doors to skilled labor
ECONOMY

Cyprus opens its doors to skilled labor