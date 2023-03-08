ECONOMY BANKING

Banks offer transaction packages

Banks are offering transaction packages in the form of monthly subscriptions that can lead to savings ranging from 7 to 44 euros a month.

These packages allow a certain number of banking operations to be carried out, such as paying bills or transferring money between banks within Greece, with a monthly charge to the customer’s account instead of billing each service separately. This is the European pricing model for banking operations based on the logic of a monthly commission instead of the piecemeal charge for each transaction and which serves internet or mobile banking users or those who want to get more into the logic of online transactions.

The packages being offered by banks right now range in cost from €2 per month to €10 per month, depending on what they consist of.

Banks estimate that this scheme will lead to savings of up to four times the amount of the subscription for someone who uses all the services and benefits, as it comes with services that create value for the customer, such as the free membership of a credit card, which currently incurs a cost of €25-50 per year, depending on the privileges attached to each card.

