Greece becoming a gateway for LNG

Greece is becoming a gateway for LNG to the rest of the world, Evangelos Mytilineos, chairman and CEO of the Athens-listed Mytilineos Group, said on Monday during an interview with CNBC.

“Greece has a unique position because it has easier access to the north. Italy is already a very big market, with a direct pipeline from Africa for several years. Western Europe has its own infrastructure. In Greece, things are different, while infrastructure is needed in other places such as Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Romania and even further, in Southeastern Europe. That’s why Greece becomes so popular and so much volume is needed to cover all demand,” he said.

Mytilineos reiterated his criticism over the European Union’s handling of the energy cost on industry and the threat of the de-industrialization of Europe – particularly after the implementation of the Biden law to contain inflation (IRA) – while from his post as president of Eurometaux he pledged he will continue fighting to defend energy-consuming European industry.

“I think the United States did the right thing at this point and Europeans are lagging behind it,” Mytilineos said.