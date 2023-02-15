Nicosia warned on oil, gas rules

The European Commission has sent Cyprus a letter of formal notice calling on the country to correctly transpose European Union rules on the safety of offshore oil and gas operations, as part of its regular package of infringement decisions against member-states for failing to comply with their obligations under EU law.

Brussels decided to open an infringement procedure by informing Cyprus over its failure to correctly transpose certain provisions of the Offshore Safety Directive into national legislation.

Cyprus has also received letters of formal notice on the protection of marine waters, sustainable water management and the free movement of services.

A letter of formal notice is the first step in an infringement procedure, followed by a reasoned opinion. If the member-state in question does not comply, the Commission has the option of referring the case to the European Court of Justice.

The Commission is also closing 93 cases in which the issues with the member-states concerned have been resolved without the Commission needing to pursue the procedure further. Six of them are related to Cyprus, including professional qualifications, labeling of allergenic fragrances in toys and copyright.