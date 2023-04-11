ECONOMY

Inflation in Greece eases to 4.6% in March

Inflation in Greece eases to 4.6% in March

The rate of increase in inflation slowed further to 4.6% in March this year, from 6.1% in February, as a result of lower energy prices, and compared to an increase of 8.9% in March 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Monday.

While apparel prices increased 14.4% and food and non-alcoholic beverages became 14.3% more expensive, the national consumer price index was contained thanks to to moderate increase in the transport category (1.9%) and in education (2.2%).

Alcoholic drinks and tobacco prices only rose 3.7%.

Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Relatively low grocery prices
RETAIL

Relatively low grocery prices

Inflation drops significantly in March
ECONOMY

Inflation drops significantly in March

Private-label products grow
RETAIL

Private-label products grow

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up
ECONOMY

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up

Consumers eating into their savings
ECONOMY

Consumers eating into their savings

High prices persisting in Cyprus
INFLATION

High prices persisting in Cyprus