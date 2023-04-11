Inflation in Greece eases to 4.6% in March

The rate of increase in inflation slowed further to 4.6% in March this year, from 6.1% in February, as a result of lower energy prices, and compared to an increase of 8.9% in March 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Monday.

While apparel prices increased 14.4% and food and non-alcoholic beverages became 14.3% more expensive, the national consumer price index was contained thanks to to moderate increase in the transport category (1.9%) and in education (2.2%).

Alcoholic drinks and tobacco prices only rose 3.7%.