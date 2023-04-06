Relatively low grocery prices

Supermarkets in Greece generally have lower prices than other countries in Europe, but this is a phenomenon that is mainly related to the fact that in Greece most vegetables and fruits are cheaper and in general products sold in bulk. On the other hand, a number of packaged foods and other household items, such as detergents, are more expensive in Greece compared to other European countries, even excluding VAT.

According to research carried out by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) on 45 product categories, it appears that the average shopping basket in Greece has a value of 184.50 euros, the lowest in the survey, with the second cheapest basket in Portugal worth €185.2.

From the analytical data of the research, it appears that Greece is relatively cheaper for products such as onions (€1.19 per kilogram) and apples (€1.82/kg, with France more expensive at €2.88/kg), frozen fish (€10.98/kg) and fresh beef (€11.67/kg).

Consumers in Greece buy flour at considerably higher prices (€1.82/kg), the second most expensive after the United Kingdom (€1.99/kg). Also expensive are cola-type soft drinks, at €2.19 for a 1.5-liter package even though the main player in this category produces the beverage in Greece.